Kerala University Vice Chancellor under fire for 'linguistic abilities'

Even as the row between the governor and state government keeps on aggravating in Kerala, a letter said to be written by the Kerala University vice-chancellor to the chancellor has raised many eyebrows, owing to its 'poor language and phrasings'.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Monday that he felt ashamed to face anyone outside Kerala, owing to the poor language the vice-chancellor of one of the state's oldest universities was using.

The said letter was purportedly written by Kerala University vice-chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai to the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, informing that several syndicate members turned down the governor's proposal to confer D Litt to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The shabbily hand-written letter triggered criticisms against the vice chancellor's language skills on social media too.

However, the vice-chancellor is yet to comment on it.

Meanwhile, the governor alleged that the vice-chancellor could have rejected the proposal of conferring D Litt to the President under the direction of someone else.

There has been a long-running feud between the governor and the state government over the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities in Kerala. The governor claims he has been subjected to political pressures for the same.

Check out latest DH videos here