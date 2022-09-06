Kerala urges Centre to ensure quality of rabies vaccine

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has urged the Centre to ensure the quality of rabies vaccines after a girl died due to being bitten by a stray dog.

In a letter written to the union health ministry, George said that vaccines that were tested at the Central Drugs Laboratory were given to those who suffered dog bites in Kerala, but five of them died despite being given the vaccine. "This has created concerns among the public. Hence the quality of the vaccinations need to be ensured at the earliest," she said.

Serial numbers and other details of the vaccines used were also provided to the Centre, a statement from the minister's office said.