Kerala urges Centre to ensure quality of rabies vaccine

George said that vaccines that were tested at the Central Drugs Laboratory were given to those who suffered dog bites, but five of them died

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 06 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 18:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has urged the Centre to ensure the quality of rabies vaccines after a girl died due to being bitten by a stray dog.

In a letter written to the union health ministry, George said that vaccines that were tested at the Central Drugs Laboratory were given to those who suffered dog bites in Kerala, but five of them died despite being given the vaccine. "This has created concerns among the public. Hence the quality of the vaccinations need to be ensured at the earliest," she said.

Serial numbers and other details of the vaccines used were also provided to the Centre, a statement from the minister's office said.

Kerala
rabies
Vaccine
India News
Veena George

