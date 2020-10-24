Kerala varsity cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam after it finds cheating by students

The Kerala Technological University (KTU) on Saturday cancelled the B-tech third semester examination held across the state after it found mass cheating by students using mobile phones during the exam, sources said.

University sources said that the mathematics examination of the third semester students which was held on Thursday was cancelled after there were complaints that answers were shared through messaging platform WhatsApp.

The malpractice was reported from five colleges in various districts during the third semester examination of the paper 'Linear algebra and complex analysis'.

The decision was taken by the university syndicate examination sub-committee after considering a preliminary report filed by exam controller K R Kiran, University Pro-Vice-Chancellor S Ayub told reporters.

A release issued by the KTU said some students brought mobile phones inside the examination hall exploiting the Covid-19 health protocol.

"This is a serious matter and strict action will be taken," Ayub said.

University officials have also seized many mobile phones from some candidates and plan to file a police complaint.