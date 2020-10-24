Kerala varsity cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam following mass cheating

An engineering supplementary examination in Kerala was cancelled owing to mass malpractice using mobile phones.

The third-semester mathematics (algebra) supplementary examination of B.Tech held on Friday by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled as a whole by the university after five colleges reported of malpractice. The university authorities were exploring the option of seeking a police probe as a major racket was suspected to be involved.

The malpractice was suspected to be done through a social media closed group. Students carried mobile phones inside the examination hall by taking advantage of the social distance norms put in place owing to Covid-19.

Sources in the university said that while reports of malpractice were reported only from five colleges, it was strongly suspected that similar malpractice took place at more colleges and hence the examination was cancelled as a whole.

It was suspected that the students were made to pay a charge for joining the social media group. Within minutes after the examination began, the malpractice came to light as mobile phones were seized from students at some colleges across the state. Subsequently, the university authorities alerted all colleges.