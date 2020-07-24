Kerala: Vellappally Natesan chargesheeted in misappropriation case

Kerala: Vellappally Natesan chargesheeted

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jul 24 2020
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 19:16 ist
Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam that represents the prominent Hindu Ezhava community in Kerala, was charge-sheeted by the Crime branch of Kerala police on Friday in a case of financial misappropriation.

Natesan allegedly misappropriated Rs. 50 lakh from the funds collected as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the SN College in Kollam, which is managed by the SN Trust of the SNDP Yogam, in 1997. The case was pending for long time and the petitioner had also approached the High Court.

Natesan was also facing investigation pertaining to misappropriation of SNDP's micro finance funds as well as the recent suicide of a local leader of SNDP.

While Natesan is close to the ruling left-front in Kerala, his son Thushar is NDA Kerala convenor and had contested against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

