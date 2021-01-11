Kerala village bordering Karnataka under grip of tiger fear for over one week

A village in Wayanad bordering the forest areas of Karnataka near Kabini river is under the grip of a tiger's threat over the last one week.

With at least five dogs being killed so far and a forest official being attacked, the 1000 odd families in the Kolavalli village near Pullpally, about 30 kilometres from Kalpetta town, are not even coming out of their houses as efforts of forest authorities to trace the tiger was still going on.

The forest authorities intensified the search for the tiger from Sunday after forest range officer T Sasikumar being attacked by the tiger during a search operation. The range officer suffered serious injuries.

Apart from over a hundred forest officials, even drones were used to trace the tiger. But there were no signs of the tiger returning to the forests. It was suspected to have entered the human settlements from the forest areas of Karnataka by crossing the Kabini river. Veterinarians to tranquilise the tiger were also kept ready.

Shinu Kachirayil, ward member of the Seethamount ward in Kolavalli, told DH that the tiger threat had seriously hit the life of the people. Most of the families eke out living through dairy farming. But owing the threat of tiger the people are not able to sell milk. Similarly, students are not able to go to schools even as schools were opened for tenth and twelfth standards.

Shinu said that earlier also there were instances of tigers and wild elephants being spotted in the locality. However, not much threat was caused to the people. But this time the entire region is under the grip of tiger fear as it killed many dogs and attacked forest official.