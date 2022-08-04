Kerala village forms own 'green army' to support agriculture

At a time when the agriculture sector is facing several challenges from climate changes to lack of trained labourers, a village panchayat in Kerala has formed its own "green army" to support the farming sector and resolve the issue of acute labour shortage.

Thycattussery, a village in the Cherthala taluk of the Alappuzha district, has now its own 'karma sena' (task force) to carry out all kinds of works in the agriculture sector.

The panchayat authorities and the Department of Agriculture jointly formed the workforce comprising 20 women and five men.

D Viswambharan, panchayat president, said the scheme is being implemented mainly to address the increasing labour shortage in the sector.

"There is a special mechanism for coordinating the activities of the Karma Sena. The selected members were given initial training in the usage of agricultural machinery. Training has been imparted to operate tractors, tillers, weed cutters and coconut lifters," he said.

Agriculture Officer Pintu Joy said that with the completion of training in the manufacture and usage of organic pesticide and scientific production of saplings, the Karma Sena personnel would be more active in the field. They would be deployed for work as per the demand of the farmers.

"They will provide service from land preparation to harvesting at a reasonable rate. The wages for the work should be paid by farmers themselves. Saplings and grow bags will be prepared and delivered directly as per requirement," the officer added.

"To avail the service of the 'karma sena' members, prior booking should be made," the panchayat authorities added.