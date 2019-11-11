Kerala village sends message of communal harmony

While the whole nation was on a high alert against chances of any communal unrest in view of the Supreme Court's landmark judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, a village in Kerala has sent a message of communal harmony.

A mosque at Paleri near Perambra on the rural parts of Kozhikode district in North Kerala has postponed the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations on Sunday considering the marriage of a girl belonging to the Hindu community staying close to the mosque.

Pratyusha, daughter of late Narayanan Nambiar and Indira, had shown her gratitude to the mosque authorities as she along with her husband Vinu Prasad went to the mosque to personally thank the authorities soon after the marriage.

The Idivetti Juma Masjid at Peramabra had sent the novel message. As soon as the mosque's office-bearers came to know of the marriage of the girl in the neighborhood, the mahal committee headed by president Moidu Haji met and decided to postpone the birthday celebrations of Prophet Muhammad from Nov 10 to 17.

The mahal committee secretary N C Abdurahman told DH that the decision was unanimous owing to the religious harmony prevailing in the areas.

"Usually the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations of the mosque would be held from 10 am to 10 pm. Loud speakers would have to be used for the celebrations and even food would be served. These could have caused inconvenience for the marriage of a girl in the neighborhood. Hence we ourselves decided to postpone the celebrations to next Sunday," said Abdulrahman.

The committee members also actively participated in Pratyusha's marriage.