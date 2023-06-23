Kerala vlogger live-streams arrest

Kerala vlogger live-streams arrest

Vlogger Muhammad Nihad, aka, ‘Thoppi’, was held by the police from his apartment in Kochi in the wee hours of Friday.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 23 2023, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 23:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A vlogger booked for making obscene remarks live-streamed his arrest as the police held him by breaking open his flat in Kochi.

Vlogger Muhammad Nihad, aka, ‘Thoppi’, was held by the police from his apartment in Kochi in the wee hours of Friday.

Also Read | Two officials arrested in Kerala boat mishap

The police later clarified that Nihal did not open the room and hence, they had to break in. The police also seized his personal computers. Two cases were registered against him in Malappuram and Kannur districts for making obscene remarks during a shop inauguration and posting videos with profane language.

Meanwhile, the income tax department which carried out raids at the premises of some vloggers on Thursday, was learnt to have received evidence of tax evasion by around 10 popular vloggers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
vlogging

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

 