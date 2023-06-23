Kerala vlogger live-streams arrest

A vlogger booked for making obscene remarks live-streamed his arrest as the police held him by breaking open his flat in Kochi.

Vlogger Muhammad Nihad, aka, ‘Thoppi’, was held by the police from his apartment in Kochi in the wee hours of Friday.

The police later clarified that Nihal did not open the room and hence, they had to break in. The police also seized his personal computers. Two cases were registered against him in Malappuram and Kannur districts for making obscene remarks during a shop inauguration and posting videos with profane language.

Meanwhile, the income tax department which carried out raids at the premises of some vloggers on Thursday, was learnt to have received evidence of tax evasion by around 10 popular vloggers.