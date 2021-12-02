Kerala Waqf board row: Muslim outfits call off protests

Muslim outfits in Kerala decided against staging protests in mosques on Friday, against the state government's decision to hand over the Kerala State Waqf Board recruitments to the Kerala Public Service Commission, following resentment from within the community.

On Thursday, the Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema, a supreme body of Islamic scholars of Kerala, flayed the move to hold protests in mosques. Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal said that mosques are holy places that should not be used for staging protests.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and various Muslim outfits were planning to stage a protest in mosques. This had raised eyebrows and the ruling CPM even alleged attempts to trigger religious sentiments against the government for political motives.

The IUML later decided to keep off from protesting in mosques on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Samastha leader said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured to hold discussions on the decision to hand over recruitments to the Waqf Board to the Public Service Commission. Based on the outcome of the discussion, further steps on protests would be decided, he said.

The state government's decision to entrust the recruitment to around 110 posts in the Kerala State Waqf Board to the Public Service Commission did not go down well among Muslim outfits, over fears that it may lead to members of other communities getting the posts. IUML and other Muslim forums were of the view that religious beliefs and knowledge were required for the office-bearers. They also pointed out that only Hindus are posted at the Devaswom Boards in the state.

The IUML-backed Muslim Coordination Committee had made the call for protest in mosques. IUML leaders had initially justified the move to hold protests in mosques by pointing out the socio-political issues being discussed in churches.

