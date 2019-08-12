Kerala wayside vendor's generosity becomes a sensation

A wayside cloth vendor at Kochi in Kerala has become a sensation owing to his generous contribution for flood relief.

A group of volunteers were approaching many shops at Broadway in Kochi on Sunday seeking relief materials for distribution at relief camps in North Kerala on Sunday. But the response was not much impressive.

Naushad, who runs a small wayside cloth shop, came across the volunteers and invited them to his shop.

He filled their bags with clothes and kept on asking if they wanted more. While one of the volunteers asked Naushad if it would not be a loss for his business if he donated this much, Naushad replied that his profit was helping people.

"Whatever we earn, we will have to leave behind in this world one day. Tomorrow is Bakrid. This is my way of celebrating Id," said Naushad.

With one of the volunteers posting it on social media, it went viral. Kerala health and social justice minister K K Shylaja also praised Naushad on Facebook.

Naushad's gesture even assumed significance as many in Kerala were showing reluctance to make contributions for flood relief owing to alleged lapses in the distribution of materials during the floods last year