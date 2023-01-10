Kerala: Wild elephant darted, Narrow escape for official

A wild elephant that triggered a scare at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Friday was darted on Monday. A forest official had a narrow escape from the aggressive elephant during the tiresome task.

The elephant, which is named Pandular Makhna-2 (PM2), was darted in the Kuppadi forest area of Wayanad.

According to forest officials, another wild elephant was also accompanying PM-2 when it was spotted in the forest. A herd of wild elephants were also present in the region. Hence trained elephants (Kumki) were used to isolate PM2 which was very aggressive.

A team led by chief forest veterinary officer Arun Zacharia darted the elephant and it was shifted to a cage set up in a lorry. In between the elephant tried to attack Zacharia by pulling him by his legs. Other forest officials swiftly rescued Zacharia. He suffered minor injuries and was hospitalised. PM2 was later shifted to an elephant training camp at Wayanad.

The same elephant triggered a scare at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu last month after it killed two persons and caused destruction to many houses. It was darted by the Tamil Nadu forest officials and released in the forest.