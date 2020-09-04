Kerala: Will not protect my son, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday said that he would not protect his son Bineesh if he has committed anything unlawful.

He also alleged that the Opposition parties were unleashing propaganda to cover-up the links of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and BJP leaders with gold smuggling cases.

"Bineesh has already clarified about the allegations against him. If the Opposition has any evidence against him, let them give it to the central investigation agencies. If Bineesh did anything unlawful, he would not get any protection. Being a Communist leader, the attempts to demoralise me by such allegations is futile," said Kodiyeri.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri has "close links" with some members of a drug trafficking racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently, the youth wing of the IUML alleged on Wednesday.

Youth League general secretary P K Firos alleged Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

(With inputs from PTI)