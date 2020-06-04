Kerala witnesses highest COVID-19 spike, three deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths and 94 fresh cases, which is the highest in a single day, were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

An aged woman who died on Tuesday at Palakkad district in Kerala after returning from Chennai was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Another person hailing from Malappuram district returned from Abudhabi died, while a person brought dead to the hospital was later tested to be COVID-19 positive.

Among the 94 fresh cases, 84 were persons from other districts and states. Seven persons got infected through a local contact. As many as 39 got recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of active patients now is 884.

With the three deaths, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala reached 15. One among them was a native of Mahe that comes under Puducherry.