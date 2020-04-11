Kerala woman blessed with baby after recovering from COVID-19

A woman who was under treatment for COVID-19 has delivered a baby at the Government Medical College hospital at Pariyaram in Kannur.

According to the hospital sources, it was the first such instance in Kerala that a COVID-19-infected woman was delivering a baby. A couple of other women who were in the middle stages of pregnancy had already recovered from COVID-19.

The 23-year-old woman, who hails from Kasargod, tested negative two days back. But she was not discharged as she was about to deliver. Her husband had also recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

The cesarean procedure was performed on Saturday by a team of doctors wearing personal protection kits and the child's swab was also being subjected to a COVID-19 test. The child had no health issues, said hospital sources.