Kerala doctor stabbed to death by man during treatment

Kerala woman doctor stabbed to death by accused during treatment

Doctors in government hospitals in many parts of Kerala have reportedly gone on a flash strike following the incident

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 10 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 12:36 ist
Das was stabbed several times by the accused, said local sources. Credit: Facebook/Suresh Kochattil

A 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death by an accused who was brought by police for medical treatment to a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara in Kollam district of Kerala on Wednesday.

While Dr Vandana Das was dressing a wound on his leg, the accused, identifed as Sandeep, turned violent and attacked her and others using a pair of scissors. Das was stabbed several times by the accused, said local sources. A policeman and a security staff were also injured during the incident.  

Doctors in government hospitals in many parts of Kerala have reportedly gone on a flash strike following the incident. 

Sandeep was taken into custody following a fight with some neighbours. Since he had also suffered some injuries, the police took him to the hospital for treatment. 

Kerala has been witnessing many instances of attacks on doctors. Doctors have also staged multiple protests seeking effective police action and protection.

Kerala
India News
Crime

