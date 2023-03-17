Kerala woman ends life with son a day after newborn died due to choking

A woman ended her life along with her son in Kerala's Idukki, a day after her newborn baby died due to choking while breastfeeding.

Liji, 38, and her seven-year-old son Ben Tom were found dead inside the well of their house at Upputhara in Idukki on Thursday morning.

Her relatives said that Liji was very upset after her 28-day-old baby's death.

Her other son died earlier due to heart ailments. She took the extreme measure while relatives went to church.

Liji is the wife of Tom. She was a bank employee.