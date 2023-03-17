Kerala woman ends life with son after newborn's death

Kerala woman ends life with son a day after newborn died due to choking

Liji, 38, and her seven-year-old son Ben Tom were found dead inside the well of their house

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Mar 17 2023, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 00:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman ended her life along with her son in Kerala's Idukki, a day after her newborn baby died due to choking while breastfeeding.

Liji, 38, and her seven-year-old son Ben Tom were found dead inside the well of their house at Upputhara in Idukki on Thursday morning.

Her relatives said that Liji was very upset after her 28-day-old baby's death.

Her other son died earlier due to heart ailments. She took the extreme measure while relatives went to church.

Liji is the wife of Tom. She was a bank employee.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Idukki
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

 