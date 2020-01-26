Kerala woman facing malicious campaign for protesting at pro-CAA meet

A young woman in Kerala is facing cyberbullying after she raised protest against a pro-CAA meeting at a temple premises at Kochi in Kerala.

Athira S, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is facing the wrath for raising the objections. As the meeting organised by pro-BJP outfit was progressing at a temple at Pavakkulam in Kochi on Tuesday, Athira who was staying at a nearby hostel went to the venue and raised objections against such a meeting being held at a temple premises. Athira was pushed out of the venue by women and was abused. Some even made communally sensitive statements.

After the video footage of the incident went viral on social media, Athira was being subjected to a malicious campaign, including character assassination. Even fake social media profiles in her name was created.

Athira said that as alleged by some quarters she had not gone to the venue at the direction of any others, but was a spur of the moment act. She also said that it was only those who present there recorded it and spread on social media. She said that she was not even able to move out freely owing to the malicious campaigns being carried out against her.

The Kerala State Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine had called on Athira and extended support. The commission also sought a report from the police.

The police had registered a case against 29 persons, including BJP workers, in connection with the incident. A case was also registered against Athira on the basis of a complaint of the organisers that she tried to disrupt the event.