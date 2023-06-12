Kerala woman fights legal battle to reunite with same-sex partner

A 21-year old girl hailing from Malappuram district in Kerala is in a legal fight for her same sex live-in partner.

Sumayya Sherin hailing from Kondotty in Malappuram filed a Habeas corpus petition at the Kerala High Court for Afeefa C S. The court directed the parents of Afeefa to produce her before the court on June 19.

The two, who are of the same age, were known to each other since their higher secondary education. They conveyed their decision to live together to their parents in January. As the parents were not supporting their decision they eloped.

Sherin's lawyer Aneesh K R told DH that the two were earlier produced before a local court in Malappuram after Afeefa's parents filed a missing complaint. The court allowed them to stay together. Thereafter the two were living together and working at a shop in Kochi.

Sherin alleged that Afeefa's relatives came to the shop and forcefully took her on May 30. She also alleged that the police did not consider her plight seriously. Later she approached the court. Sherin fears that Afeefa's parents are forcing her to end their relationship.

Advocate Aneesh said that when the case was considered on Friday Afeefa's parents sought time to produce her and hence the case was posted to June 19.

The case has come up close on the heels of the Supreme Court reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage. The Centre had vehemently opposed the plea, saying allowing the petitioners' contention would cause havoc in the realm of personal laws. It also maintained the subject can be handled by the legislature only due to its massive repercussions.