Kerala: Woman held for sexually abusing son

Kerala: Woman held for sexually abusing son

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 04 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 21:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A case under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act was registered against a 35 year old woman in Thiruvananthapuram on charges of sexually abusing her 14-year-old son.

The incident took place at Kadakkavoor on the suburbs of the district. The accused was arrested and remanded couple of days back, said the Kadakkavoor police.

The victim's father had reported to child welfare authorities that his wife who was taking care of their son was sexually abusing the minor boy. Based on that, the child welfare authorities subjected the child for counselling and found the allegations prima facie true and hence reported it to the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

woman

What's Brewing

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 