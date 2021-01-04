Kerala: Woman held for sexually abusing son

A case under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act was registered against a 35 year old woman in Thiruvananthapuram on charges of sexually abusing her 14-year-old son.

The incident took place at Kadakkavoor on the suburbs of the district. The accused was arrested and remanded couple of days back, said the Kadakkavoor police.

The victim's father had reported to child welfare authorities that his wife who was taking care of their son was sexually abusing the minor boy. Based on that, the child welfare authorities subjected the child for counselling and found the allegations prima facie true and hence reported it to the police.