Kerala woman keeps fight on to live with her girlfriend

According to Vanaja Collective even as the law permits same-sex couples to live together, the police often do not respond positively

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 31 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A young woman in Kerala has initiated a legal fight to trace her woman partner alleging that the latter was held hostage by her parents.

Adhila Nazrin, 22, hailing from Ernakulam district, approached the police seeking help to trace Kozhikode native Fathima Noorah. She is also planning to approach the court.

Police sources told DH that Noorah, along with her parents, turned up at the police station on Tuesday. Since she was above the age of 18, she can take a decision on the matter.

Nazrin said in her petition filed at the Binanipuram police station near Aluva in Ernakulam district the other day that she was in a relationship with Noorah since their school days in Saudi Arabia. But their families were objecting to their relationship.

Both of them later returned to Kerala and continued the relationship.

Recently, Nazrin went to Kozhikode to meet Noorah and they stayed together for sometime with the help of a NGO Vanaja Collective.

Later Noorah's parents forcefully took her away. Thereafter, she was not able to contact Noorah.

Subsequently, Nazrin approached the police alleging that Noorah was held hostage by her parents. She also alleged that Noorah's parents threatened her and her family.

According to Vanaja Collective, which has been engaged in supporting the marginalised sections, even as the law permitted same-sex couples to live together, the police often did not respond positively to such complaints.

LGBTQAI+
Kerala

