Kerala woman kills mother, attempts to kill father for family property

The parents said that she could inherit the property only after their death

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 25 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman was held on charges of murdering her mother by poisoning her food, while her father had a narrow escape as he did not consume the contaminated tea due to the odour.

Indulekha, 38, of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district was on Thursday arrested by the police. Selling family property to settle her personal liabilities is suspected to be the motive, said the police.

Indulekha took her mother Rukmini, 58, to hospital last week following vomiting. She died two days later.

Doctors became suspicious of poisoning and hence, reported the police. Postmortem examination confirmed poisoning. The crime was unraveled after the family members were questioned. Police also got digital evidence of the accused searching the internet about poison.

Indulekha’s husband works abroad and the couple has two children. She reportedly has personal liabilities of Rs 8 lakh, of which other family members weren’t aware.

Her father Chandran told the police that Indulekha used to insist on giving her family property.

But the parents said that she could inherit the property only after their death. Indulekha was the eldest of the couple’s two daughters.

Kerala
murder
Crime
Property

