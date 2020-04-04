Kerala woman MLA in controversy for insulting remark on journalists

A woman MLA of CPM in Kerala has courted controversy with a statement asking journalists to better do flesh trade.

U Prathibha, MLA of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, criticised journalists for reporting an internal feud between the MLA and some local DYFI workers, who accused her of not getting involved in work against COVID-19.

The MLA's statement was condemned by the party district leadership and action is likely to be initiated against her.

In a social media post on Saturday, the MLA said that journalists may better do flesh trade than reporting against her. "They should wash the legs of women who were involved in flesh trade for livelihood as it was a more decent job than what some journalists were doing," she said.

With strong protest from journalists' forums, Prathibha tried to wriggle out by maintaining that she mentioned only a section of the journalist who were involved in organised gossiping against her.