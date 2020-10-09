Kerala women who manhandled vlogger get strictures from court, denied anticipatory bail

Three women, including known Malayalam dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmy, who received appreciations from various quarters for assaulting and abusing a vlogger for posting derogatory posts, faced strictures from court for taking law into their hands.

A local court in Thiruvananthapuram also denied anticipatory bail to the three.

Bhagyalakshmy, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakhmsi Arackal assaulted and abused vlogger Vijay P Nair in Thruvananthapuram on September 26 and posted a video of the same on social media. Posts of Vijay making insulting remarks against women was the provocation. A case for trespassing, theft, manhandling and abusing was registered against the women on the basis of a complaint given by Vijay.

With the act of the women being hailed by many, the government was also learnt to have directed the police not to make swift actions against the women. However a section also flayed the act of the women taking law into their hands.

Consider the anticipatory bail plea of three accused, the court maintained that if anticipatory bail was allowed to the accused it might sent wrong message to the society in favour of those breaking law.

Meanwhile, Vijay P Nair was earlier arrested by the police in connection with cases registered against him for making the derogatory comments.