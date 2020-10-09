Women who manhandled vlogger get strictures from court

Kerala women who manhandled vlogger get strictures from court, denied anticipatory bail

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 09 2020, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 19:17 ist
Representative image.

Three women, including known Malayalam dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmy, who received  appreciations from various quarters for assaulting and abusing a vlogger for posting derogatory posts, faced strictures from court for taking law into their hands.

A local court in Thiruvananthapuram also denied anticipatory bail to the three.

Bhagyalakshmy, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakhmsi Arackal assaulted and abused vlogger Vijay P Nair in Thruvananthapuram on September 26 and posted a video of the same on social media. Posts of Vijay making insulting remarks against women was the provocation. A case for trespassing, theft, manhandling and abusing was registered against the women on the basis of a complaint given by Vijay.

With the act of the women being hailed by many, the government was also learnt to have directed the police not to make swift actions against the women. However a section also flayed the act of the women taking law into their hands.

Consider the anticipatory bail plea of three accused, the court maintained that if anticipatory bail was allowed to the accused it might sent wrong message to the society in favour of those breaking law.

Meanwhile, Vijay P Nair was earlier arrested by the police in connection with cases registered against him for making the derogatory comments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Law
Assault
women

What's Brewing

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 