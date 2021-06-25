Kerala Women's Commission chief resigns after drawing sharp criticism for asking woman to 'suffer'

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine on Friday tendered her resignation after a row erupted over her 'then you suffer' comment to a domestic violence victim.

Josephine apologised the previous day after a video of her remark during the phone call drew sharp criticism from all corners.

She had also previously made a controversial statement on dowry during a media interaction.

