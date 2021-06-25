Kerala Women's body chief resigns after 'suffer' remark

Kerala Women's Commission chief resigns after drawing sharp criticism for asking woman to 'suffer'

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 25 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 15:12 ist
Kerala Women's Commission chairperson and CPM leader M C Josephine. Credit: Twitter Photo/@Rockumon

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine on Friday tendered her resignation after a row erupted over her 'then you suffer' comment to a domestic violence victim.

Josephine apologised the previous day after a video of her remark during the phone call drew sharp criticism from all corners.

She had also previously made a controversial statement on dowry during a media interaction.

More to follow...

