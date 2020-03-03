Kerala: Young oracle arrested in Thrissur for abetting woman's suicide

A youth who performed as an oracle at a temple at Thrissur district in Kerala was arrested by the police after a young woman ended life allegedly owing to insult caused by the infidelity charges made by the oracle in public.

Syambavi, mother of two children, was found hanging in her house at Anthikkad, about 15 kilometres from Thrissur city on last Wednesday. Her husband and brother filed a complaint to the police that a local youth, Sreekanth, who performed as an oracle at a nearby family temple had alleged of infidelity by Syamabavi. She committed suicide owing to the insult and mental agony caused by it.

The Thrissur rural district police chief K P Vijayakumaran said that Sreekanth was held and charged for abetting suicide. The police is also probing into the allegation of the woman's relatives that Sreekath was instigated by one of her relatives to make the infidelity charges owing to personal grudges.