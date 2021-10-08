Kerala youth allegedly suffers vision ailment after taking powder given by astrologer

A youth in Kerala allegedly suffered vision ailments after consuming 'Thanka Bhasmam' ('gold powder') prescribed by a local astrologer who assured better prospects in studies, including cracking the civil services exams.

The incident took place at Kannur district in North Kerala in August. As per the complaint of the boy's father, the Kannavam police registered a case on Thursday and started investigation.

Mobin Chand, a native of Kottali in Kannur, alleged that an astrologer in the locality had prescribed the 'gold powder' to his son for consumption with milk assuring that he would fare well in studies and even clear the civil services. The youth later suffered vision problems and it was suspected to be due to side-effects of consuming the 'Thanga Bhasmam'.

The astrologer also allegedly collected Rs 11.75 lakh from Chand for the powder as well as some 'precious stones' as remedy to the bad fortunes of the family. The complainant first consulted the astrologer for finding ideal time for starting home construction. The astrologer then said that the family may suffer some misfortune and hence recommended the stones.

Later he prescribed the 'gold powder' for his son.

Chand approached the court and based on court's intimation the Kannavam police registered a case for cheating against the astrologer. Kannavan sub-inspector said that the investigation was just beginning and hence the veracity of the allegations could not be ascertained yet.

Watch latest videos by DH here: