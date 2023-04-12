Kerala: Youth brutally attacked, undressed by gang led by ex-girlfriend

The police have arrested a woman in connection with the attack on a youth by a gang in Kerala.

Lekshmi Priya (19) of Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, is the arrested accused. The police have also arrested another youth in this connection.

The 19-year-old victim was allegedly abducted by a gang led by Priya and her current boyfriend from Thiruvananthapuram on April 5.

The gang brutally assaulted the youth and undressed him. They recorded the act on a mobile phone, the police said.

They then abandoned the youth in Kochi. He has suffered injuries on the face and abdomen due to the attack.

Meanwhile, the youth’s family alleged that the girl took away his gold chain and demanded Rs 5 lakh in ransom for his release.

However, the girl’s family maintained that the youth was bothering her and that she had only talked to her friends about the trouble he was causing.