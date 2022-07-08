Kerala Youth Congress chief says female colleague did not give sexual assault petition

The Youth Congress in Kerala is caught up in an alleged sexual assault controversy—with a female Youth Congress worker accusing a state leader of reportedly misbehaving with her during the Yuva Chinthan Shivir held in Palakkad recently.

Over the last couple of days, a petition signed by the woman has been gaining traction on social media. However, Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil said his female colleague has stated she didn’t give any sexual assault petition. Only organisational issues were involved, he said. The source of the petition being spread on social media would be investigated, Shafi said.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee also sought a report on the incident.

Earlier, Youth Congress state executive member Vivek Nair was suspended in this connection. The Youth Congress leadership was widely criticised for not passing on the sexual assault petition to the police. It was also alleged that the petition was suppressed.

