Kerala youth gets life-term for raping minor

A youth accused of raping a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram has been sentenced to life term.

A fast-track court in Thiruvananthapuram found Shiju, 29, of Chenkal in the suburbs of the district, guilty under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Apart from the life term, he was also imposed with twelve years of imprisonment for house-trespass and criminal intimidation and a fine of Rs 75,000.

The incident occurred in January 2019. The convict was a construction worker near the girl's residence. He raped the girl more than once by threatening her. The incident came to light after the girl became pregnant.

