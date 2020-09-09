Kerala youths accused in UAPA case granted bail with hopes of reformation

Two Kerala youths held by the NIA on charges of Maoist links were released after ten months in custody, considering their young age and the chances of reformation.

The NIA special court in Kochi granted bail to Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were CPM activists hailing from Kasargod district.

The arrest of the two by Kerala police and invoking UAPA charges triggered a political row in Kerala with even CPM leaders including general secretary Sitaram Yechuri condemning the charges, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended it. The case was later transferred to NIA.

According to the bail order, the accused aged 19 and 23 respectively could have been attracted to extremist ideologies and came in contact with banned outfits owing to their pro-active nature.

"The two are young men with a possibility of reforming themselves. Let up hope that the parents of the petitioners would play a constructive role in the betterment of the mental and psychological qualities of the petitioners," said the bail order.

The two were granted bail on stringent conditions, including a near relative as one of the two solvent surety for both the accused.

The two were held in November last year and pro-Maoist materials were seized from them. Delay in getting scientific analysis reports collected as evidence by the investigation agencies slowed the trial.