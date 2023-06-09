Kerala's 52-day trawling ban to comes into effect from June 9 midnight

The 52-day trawling ban in the coastal waters of Kerala will come into effect at midnight on Friday.

The state government recently decided to implement the annual ban on trawling, the most common method of fishing, this year from June 9 to midnight on July 31.

A notification was also issued in this regard recently, official sources added.

Also Read: Kerala farmers fume as govt delays dues over paddy procurement

According to figures, the trawling ban is applicable to over 3800 trawl boats, over 500 gillnet boats, and purse seine vessels engaged in fishing in state waters.

A meeting of officials concerned and trade union representatives, convened by the state Fisheries Minister, took a final decision on the imposition of a ban and allied matters on May 18.

A Cabinet meeting later gave the nod to implement it.

A decision was also taken to distribute free ration in the fishing hamlets, which would be affected due to the ban, fisherfolk association sources said.

Charles George, state president, Kerala Swatanthra Matsyathozhilali Aikyavedi, said not just the trawl boats and other such vessels should be checked, but strict measures should also be taken to check fibre boats from neighbouring states encroaching into Kerala waters during the ban period.

He urged the government to amend the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act in accordance with time after consulting with the fishermen community, according to a statement here.