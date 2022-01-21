Kerala's active cases tally crosses 2 lakh mark

Kerala's active cases tally crosses 2 lakh mark with 41,668 more cases

Meanwhile, 54 new Omicron cases were detected, taking the total infections confirmed so far to 761

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 21 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 21:56 ist
People stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kochi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala's active case tally crossed the two lakh mark on Friday as the state reported 41,668 more fresh cases during the day.

Test positivity rate on Friday further increased to 43.7 per cent. State capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi had the highest number of cases.

Health department sources said that of the 2.23 lakh active cases, only three per cent required hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, 54 more Omicron cases were detected, taking the total infections confirmed so far to 761.

Health Minister Veena George said that a total lockdown would be considered only as a last resort measure.

The minister also said that all people above the age of 18 had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Around 83 per cent or 2.67 crore have gotten the second dose. In the 15-17 age group, 53 per cent of the target population of 15.17 lakh have so been given the first dose.

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

