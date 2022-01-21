Kerala's active cases tally crosses 2 lakh mark with 41,668 more cases

Kerala's active case tally crossed the two lakh mark on Friday as the state reported 41,668 more fresh cases during the day.

Test positivity rate on Friday further increased to 43.7 per cent. State capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi had the highest number of cases.

Health department sources said that of the 2.23 lakh active cases, only three per cent required hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, 54 more Omicron cases were detected, taking the total infections confirmed so far to 761.

Health Minister Veena George said that a total lockdown would be considered only as a last resort measure.

The minister also said that all people above the age of 18 had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Around 83 per cent or 2.67 crore have gotten the second dose. In the 15-17 age group, 53 per cent of the target population of 15.17 lakh have so been given the first dose.

