Kerala's active Covid-19 cases crosses three lakh-mark

As Covid active cases in Kerala crossed the three lakh mark on Friday, the state government has decided to reserve 50 per cent beds in all hospitals for Covid treatment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stringent lockdown model measures would be required in some districts if the present situation continued. Already, strict restrictions have been imposed in the state on weekends and next week, with only essential services being allowed.

As many as 37,199 fresh positive cases were reported on Friday, taking the total active cases to 3.03 lakh.

The Chief minister said that steps to ensure and streamline oxygen supply were also being initiated.

The state government reduced the rates for RT-PCR tests by private sector to Rs 500 form Rs 1,700. There was widespread criticism that the test cost in Kerala was high.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court directed that no sorts of gathering related to the counting of votes of the the Assembly elections should be allowed.

Health Minister K K Shailaja informed that two health workers who died while fighting Covid were give an insurance compensation of Rs 50 lakh each under the PMGKP scheme.