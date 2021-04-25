Kerala's active Covid-19 cases double, cross 2-lakh mark in one week

Kerala's active Covid cases double, cross 2-lakh mark

The increase in the number of daily tests is also one reason why the real Covid-19 scenario in the state is being reflected

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 25 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 22:08 ist
People wait to undergo Covid-19 testing at a railway station during Covid-induced lockdown in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Active Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed the two lakh-mark on Sunday and the test positivity rate also continued to escalate.

With 28,469 more fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on Sunday, the total number of active cases in the state reached 2,18,893. The test positivity rate also reached the highest ever figure of 22.46 per cent.

The number of active patients in Kerala stood below one lakh last Sunday, meaning that it has doubled in a week's time. The increase in the number of daily tests is also one reason why the real Covid-19 scenario in the state is being reflected.

While a shutdown was observed in Kerala on Saturday and Sunday, an all-party meeting on Monday will discuss further restrictions to be put in place.

