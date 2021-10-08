Kerala's Covid-19 death toll set to witness a spike as over 7,000 deaths underreported

The Covid-19 death tally of Kerala will be witnessing a leap as the state was found to have underreported over 7,000 virus-related deaths.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told the Assembly on Friday that over 7,000 Covid deaths were found to be not included in the state's Covid death tally. It was mainly due to technical lapses like missing of some vita information regarding the patient. All the deaths were being added to the existing Covid death tally of the state.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front alleged that the attempts of the government to keep the Covid death tally to earn goodwill was getting exposed. The opposition also staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue alleging that the government lacked transparency with regard to Covid death reporting.

Kerala had a lower Covid death rate of 0.54 per cent with a total deaths of 25,952 till Saturday. With over 7,000 deaths being added to it, the death rate may also witness slight increase.

The health department sources said around 7,300 Covid deaths that remained under-reported were those prior to June this year - before an online death reporting system was introduced. Prior to that Covid deaths were finalised at the state level. But owing to the missing of vital information like Specimen Referral Form identification number (SRF ID), which is generated when a person is tested Covid positive, a a large number of cases were kept in abeyance by the state level committee and this piled up.

With the introduction of the online system from June there was no backlog.

Meanwhile, the state government is introducing an online systems for submitting application for compensations for the dependents of Covid victims by Oct 10. The list of those eligible for the compensation on the basis of the guidelines issued by the centre and the ICMR as per Supreme Court directives would be also published.

Watch latest videos by DH here: