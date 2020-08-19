Kerala's Covid-19 tally crosses 50,000; toll at 182

Kerala's Covid-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday as 2,333 fresh cases took the tally to 50,231.

The state also saw the highest single-day spike as the number of Covid-19 active patients reached 17,382, while 32,611 patients have recovered so far.

With seven more Covid-19 deaths, the total Covid-19 death toll has touched 182. Around 50 persons who died of Covid-19 were not considered as Covid-19 deaths by the Kerala government citing that the cause of death was other ailments like cancer that they were already suffering from.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and chairman of state government's experts' committee on Covid-19 Dr. B Ekbal had recently said that the state would witness further spike in Covid-19 cases.

Around 90% of the cases reported in the past few days have been due to local transmission. Of the total Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala so far, nearly 75% have been due to local spread. It was only around 10% initially.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 4,621, followed by Malappuram district with 2,411.

Even after initiating steps like effective contact tracing, engaging police for stringent enforcement of lockdown and social distancing norms, Kerala hasn't seen a major decline in the Covid-19 curve.

'Police didn't intend to collect Covid-19 patient's call records'

Meanwhile, in response to a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala,.the state government said before the Kerala High Court that the police did not intend to collect call records of Covid-19 patients, but only tower locations to identify the route map for Covid-19 contact tracing purpose.