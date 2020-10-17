Kerala's Covid-19 tally touches 3,32,228 with 9,016 fresh cases

Kerala's Covid-19 cases soared to 9,016 on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,32,228 as the toll touched 1,139with 26 more fatalities, In the last 24 hours,52,067 samples were tested and 7,991 returned negative, taking the recoveries so far to 2,36,989, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release.

The active case touched 96,004. Three districts accounted for over 1,000 cases, with Malappuram recording 1,519, Thrissur 1,109, and Ernakulam 1,022. While Kozhikode reported 926 cases, Thiruvananthapuram had 848.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

With the addition of 26 more fatalities, the toll climbed to 1,139. The deceased included a 103-year-old, two aged over 90 and 14, who were over 60 years old. Of the positive cases, 127 had come from outside the state, 7464 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 1,321 was not yet known, the minister said.

As many as 104 health workers were among those infected. At least 2,76,900 people are under observation in various districts, including 24,965 in hospitals. So far, 38,80,795 samples have so far been sent for testing.

Eight new areas were included in the hotspots list and 18 removed. Twenty cases were registered for flouting prohibitory orders and 23 were arrested, a police press release said. Cases were registered against 1,699 people for violating Covid-19 protocol and 609 people were arrested, it said.