Kerala's Covid surge continues; film festival postponed

As the Covid surge in Kerala continues, state capital Thiruvananthapuram has more reasons to worry as the district was witnessing the maximum number of cases, followed by Kochi.

While the total active cases in Thiruvananthapuram was over 25,000 by Monday, in Kochi it was close to 25,000. The International Film Festival of Kerala, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from February 4 to 11, is also postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the daily TPR in the state further increased to 33% on Monday as 22,946 more fresh cases were confirmed. The total active cases also went up to 1,21,458.

Health department sources said that between January 10 to 16 there was a 182% increase in number of active cases compared to the previous seven days. Even as only 3.7% of the total infected persons now required hospitalisation, compared to that during the previous week, there was a 160% increase in those requiring hospitalisation.

Around 4,500 persons are now in hospital for Covid treatment.

An evaluation by the health department also found that many of the infected were unvaccinated. Among the 22,946 cases confirmed during the last 24 hours, 6,984 were not vaccinated.

So far 99.86% of those above the age of 18 took the first dose and 82.33% took booth doses. Among those in the 15-17 age, 47.46% already took first dose. From Wednesday onwards, vaccination camps for students would be organised at schools also.

