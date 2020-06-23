Kerala's fight against Covid-19 brightens overseas job prospects of healthcare workers

With the healthcare sector of Kerala receiving international attention for effectively curbing the spread of coronavirus, healthcare workers from Kerala seem to be much sought after for overseas jobs.

NORKA-Roots, the Kerala government agency involved in overseas recruitment, is now receiving enquiries mainly from Gulf countries and also starting an express recruitment process.

NORKA-Roots chief executive officer K Harikrishnan Namboothiri said that a boom in the demand for nurses as well as other para-medical staff was being witnessed now. Most of the enquiries were for recruitment in Covid care centres for six months to one year. But efforts were being made for long term contracts of up to one-two years since most candidates preferred at least two years in the same job.

He said that owing to the global Covid-19 scenario, many candidates were not only considering the financial prospects but other factors like easy options of returning as well as the Covid-19 scenario in destination countries. Even then over 250 responded to an express recruitment to a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said that even as there were serious concerns over overseas job losses owing to the virus and a mass exodus of NRIs, Kerala saw a positive trend on increasing demand for healthcare workers for overseas jobs. Kerala's health sector's brand value is now at its peak owing to the effective resistance against coronavirus, he said in a social media post.

Since foreign language knowledge was required for healthcare jobs in European countries, foreign language training programmes were being initiated as part of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme by the Kerala government.