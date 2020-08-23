Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity, electricity disrupted for a month

With the lone forest path got damaged in the heavy rains, the 3,000 odd people of Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat situated near Munnar in Idukki district in Kerala, is heading towards a food scarcity, while power supply to the panchayat has been disrupted for nearly one month.

Though a meeting convened by the district administration last week directed the forest authorities to immediately make the around 15-kilometre forest path motorable, so far the work has not started. While many parts of the path were washed away, scores of trees also uprooted and blocked the path.

At present people of the panchayat used to walk through the forest path for hours to reach the nearest town for essential needs. Adding to woes of the people is recent rumours that the tiger was spotted in the area. Owing to power supply disruption the panchayat is also having no communication facility.

The panchayat president Govindraj said that anticipating the rough weather, some additional rice and other essential food items were stocked in the panchayat in advanced. But that stock would be over by this month. The forest authorities had not yet commenced the work for clearing the forest path.

Commodities could be transported to the panchayat only in jeep-type vehicles.

Edamalakkudy is situated about 35 kilometres from Munnar. Motorable road is only up to Pettimuddi where the recent landslide occurred on August 6 night. The remaining 15 kilometre is a forest path and hence the forest authorities have to maintain the road.

Meanwhile, Munnar divisional forest officer M V G Kannan said that the work on restoring the road would commence in a day or two and it could be completed in ten to 15 days.

Power supply to the area was disrupted after the underground cable to the region got severed in the Pettimuddi landslide. Cable at some parts of the forest path were also damaged and hence the restoration works were getting delayed as the forest path was not motorable, said a KSEB official.

Sources said that a review meeting held by the district administration on Sunday also discussed the issue and directed the forest officials to expedite the forest path restoration.