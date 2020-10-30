Kerala's Kodiyeri brothers not new to controversies

Bineesh Kodiyeri and Binoy Kodiyeri, the sons of Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, are not alien to controversies. The siblings have found their names entangled in cases ranging from sexual abuse to financial frauds and now, drug peddling.

Hence, Bineesh's nexus with Bengaluru-based Mohammed Anoop, an accused in a drug peddling case, did not come as a surprise to many in Kerala.

Read: ED arrests Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru drug case after three hours of questioning

Bineesh is known for his nexus with people with questionable backgrounds -- from local gangsters to NRI businessmen.

In 2009, when a Malayali NRI businessman Madathil Raghu and his business associate, an Egypt-born UK citizen named Ahamed Mohamed, were intercepted by CISF personnel at the Thiruvananthapuram airport following a drunken ruckus, they allegedly told the security personnel that they were Bineesh's friends. Balakrishnan was Kerala's Home Minister back then.

Bineesh's name has even figured in the ongoing gold smuggling row. A private firm, which was associated with the UAE consulate and paid commission to gold smuggling case accused and former secretary at the consulate Swapna Suresh, is alleged to be a benami firm of Bineesh.

Bineesh also faced allegations of a nexus with R Sabarinath who is accused of swindling over Rs 200 crore by cheating hundreds of investors through a financial firm called 'Total4U'.

His elder brother Binoy was recently accused of rape in a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based woman who was a former bar dancer in the UAE. She alleged that Binoy had impregnated her after sexually abusing her by promising marriage and later cheating on her. A Mumbai court had ordered a DNA test to prove the paternity of the child, which was prolonging mysteriously.

Binoy had also faced a travel ban imposed by the UAE in 2018 following a complaint of a Rs 13-crore financial fraud filed by a sponsor of a Dubai-based firm. Though the case was settled, the source of the funds for settling the case was still unclear.