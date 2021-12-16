Kerala's 'Metro Man' Sreedharan to stay away from active politics

Technocrat E Sreedharan, popularly known as 'Metro Man', has decided to stay away from active politics.

Sreedharan had contested as BJP candidate at Palakkad in Kerala in the Assembly elections in April this year. He was even projected as BJP's Chief Minister candidate. But the saffron party lost even the lone sitting seat in Kerala.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sreedharan that he would not be involved in active politics anymore. He also said that he was involved in social service activities while staying out of politics.

Sreedharan said he joined politics as a bureaucrat only. Since he joined politics at an advanced age, the 89-year-old said it was not ideal for him to be in active politics anymore.

Sreedharan had put up an impressive fight at Palakkad, the Congress's sitting MLA Shafi Parambil's lead dropped to around 3,850 in 2021 from 17,400 in 2016. Sreedharan had maintained a lead untill the final hours of counting.

In February this year, Sreedharan joined BJP. Party state president K Surendran made the much-hyped announcement and later 'Metro Man' was made the candidate in the state elections. He was also a special invitee to BJP's national executive recently.

