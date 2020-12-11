Kerala's over 25-year-old ISRO espionage case continues to haunt police officers

Kerala's over 25-year-old ISRO espionage case is still haunting three police officers as a Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by Justice D K Jain will be initiating a further review of the case next week.

In its order in September 2018, granting compensation to ISRO former scientist Nambi Narayanan in the case, the Supreme Court had constituted the D K Jain committee to find appropriate actions against three police officials who took key roles in initiating the case in 1994.

All the officers have already retired from service. Then DIG (Crimes) Siby Mathews, who headed the special team that probed the case, former DySP K K Joshua, who was a member in the team, and former special branch inspector S Vijayan, who initiated the cases against the Maldivian women in 1994, are the three officers facing the axe.

The committee has informed Narayanan that it would be holding sitting in Thiruvananthapuram on December 14 and 15.

One of the three police officers told DH that even as the committee's mandate was to find out ways and means to take appropriate steps against the 'erring officials', it was an opportunity for the ex-police officers to present their stands once again.

The ISRO espionage case began with the Kerala police registering cases under the Foreigners Act and Official Secret Act against two Maldivian women and two scientists of VSSC alleging of espionage in 1994. Apart from Narayanan, another ISRO scientist was also arraigned. Then Chief Minister K Karunakaran was also in a tight spot as his close confident IPS officer Raman Srivastava was also alleged to have links with the case.

But the CBI which later took over the probe dismissed the charges as fabricated and recommending action against the police officers. Subsequently. Narayanan initiated a legal battle seeking action against the police officials and seeking compensation.