Kerala's quintuplet sisters to tie knot on same day

Quintuplets born to a couple at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala in 1995 have been celebrities since their births as every milestone in their life has been widely celebrated by the media. And now the four sisters among them are tying the nuptial knot on the same day, same time and same venue.

The four sisters, Uthraja, Uthara, Uthama and Uthra and their lone brother Uthrajan were born on November 18, 1995, to Premakumar and Remadevi. In the excitement, their father Premakumar, who was a small scale trader, named their house at Pothencode on the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram as 'Pancha Ratnam', meaning five diamonds. Meantime, their mother Remadevi also made a wish that all the four sisters' marriage should be solemnised together.

"With God's grace and support of our loved ones I am now able to find suitable alliances for my four daughters. While they tie the nuptial knot at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple on April 26, it would be the fulfillment of a wish I made in my mind when they were born," Remadevi told DH.

While the media celebrated every milestone in the life of the five right from their birth at a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, schooling and passing the tenth examination, their parents tried hard to get matching attire for the five. With the untimely death of Premakumar in 2004, Remadevi had to run the show single-handedly. Despite being a heart patient living with pacemaker support, she eked out a living for the family with her low-grade job in a cooperative bank.

While Uthraja and Uthama became anesthesia technicians, Uthara is a fashion designer and Uthara is an online journalist. Their lone brother Uthrajan in an IT professional.