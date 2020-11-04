Kerala's young CPM leader dies due to Covid-19

A young leader of CPM in Kerala, P Biju, died following Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was serving as Kerala State Youth Welfare Board vice chairman and a district committee member of CPM.

Biju, who was an active CPM worker, was under treatment for Covid-19 since October 20. Though he was later tested negative, he suffered heart ailments after Covid infection.

He was a familiar face in Kerala owing to his active involvement in politics. He came to the limelight while serving in the SFI as Kerala state secretary and led many stirs.