Kerala's young CPM leader dies due to Covid-19

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 04 2020, 22:00 ist
A young leader of CPM in Kerala, P Biju, died following Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was serving as Kerala State Youth Welfare Board vice chairman and a district committee member of CPM.

Biju, who was an active CPM worker, was under treatment for Covid-19 since October 20. Though he was later tested negative, he suffered heart ailments after Covid infection.

He was a familiar face in Kerala owing to his active involvement in politics. He came to the limelight while serving in the SFI as Kerala state secretary and led many stirs.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala
Death

