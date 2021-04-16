Keralite nun found dead inside convent well

A suicide note, suspected to be written by the deceased nun, was recovered from her room

  Apr 16 2021
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 17:13 ist
A 42-year-old Catholic nun was found dead inside the well of the St Joseph convent at Kureepuzha in this south Kerala district on Friday, police said.

The other inmates noticed the body of Mable Joseph, a native of Karunagappally here, inside the well of the sprawling convent campus in the morning.

They carried out a search after she failed to turn up for the usual morning prayers.

Police said prima facie it was a suspected case of suicide and other details could be known only after the post-mortem and investigation.

A suicide note, suspected to be written by the deceased nun, was recovered from her room, they said.

As per the note, no one was responsible for her death and she was ending her life due to health issues.

Police said an investigation is already on into the incident.

