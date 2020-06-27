Key accused in actress Shamna Kasim blackmailing case held

A native of Palakkad in Kerala, who was suspected to be the key accused in the case pertaining to blackmailing actress Shamna Kasim in Kochi, was held by the police.

The accused, identified as Sherief, was suspected to be the kingpin of the racket. Other members of the gang were already held.

Apart from blackmailing Shamna Kasim, the gang was also accused of abduction and blackmailing of eight young models after taking them to a hotel.

While the police were probing whether the accused had any nexus with the film industry, one of the models alleged that she was facing pressure to withdraw the complaint. Some of the complainants also alleged sexual abuse.

The gang tried to blackmail Shamna Kasim after approaching her with a marriage proposal using the picture of TikTok fame hailing from Kasargod. Those who posed as bridegroom's father and relatives were earlier held.