Khushbu Sundar, who joined BJP, felt sidelined and underutilised in Congress

That Khushbu Sundar has been upset with the Congress for not getting “due recognition” is well known, but the first indication that the popular actor might actually jump the ship to the BJP came in July when she went against the party line to support the New Education Policy (NEP).

The 50-year-old actor joined the Congress in 2014 a few months after she quit the DMK over differences with M K Stalin and had enjoyed much clout in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) when firebrand E V K S Elangovan was its president. She was a star campaigner for the party in 2016 assembly polls.

She was appointed as national spokesperson and was a prominent face of the Congress in Tamil Nadu from 2014. However, Khushbu has been feeling sidelined within the party after Elangovan quit in June 2016 following the DMK-Congress alliance’s defeat in the elections. Elangovan’s successors Su. Thirunavukarasar and K S Alagiri, the incumbent, are alleged to have ignored her.

“Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,” Khushbu said in her resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

When the news of Khushbu resigning from Congress made headlines, Alagiri made person remarks against the actor and targeted her for not being “rooted to Congress ideology” even when she was in the party.

“She was seen more as an actress than a party leader by the cadre,” Alagiri said, adding that her husband Sundar C’s “financial problems” is the reason for her quitting the Congress.

Sources said Alagiri met Khushbu twice in the past one month after the High Command asked him to take the actor into confidence. “Our President met her twice asking her to involve herself more in party affairs. She too agreed. But now to say she was not given any prominence is just shifting the blame. We can also ask what her contribution was?” a senior leader asked.

Another leader said Khushbu was always seen as one belonging to Elangovan faction and she never got prominence in the faction -ridden TNCC after 2016. Even when Elangovan was the TNCC chief, ‘Karate’ R Thiagarajan had piped her to get Congress ticket from Mylapore constituency in 2016 assembly polls, the leader added.

Sources also said Khushbu was expecting a Rajya Sabha nomination after she could not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “She was offered Theni Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but she had to make way for Elangovan who brought her into the Congress. Since then, she has been sulking,” another leader said.

Khushbu Sundar, quite articulate and vociferous on issues concerning women had been keeping away from party functions for the past eight months and the BJP utilised the friction between her and the Congress. The first signs of the tension between her and the party came out in July when she supported the NEP despite the Congress opposing it.

“My stand on #NEP2020 differs from my party n I apologize to Rahul Gandhi ji for that, but I rather speak the fact than be a head nodding robot or a puppet. Everything is and cannot be about agreeing to your leader, but about being courageous to voice your opinion bravely as a citizen,” she had said.

However, she had scotched rumours about her joining the BJP more than once in the past two months.