Kin raise suspicion over scribe's death in hit-and-run incident in Kerala

The death of a journalist in a hit-and-run accident in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday became mysterious with his family alleging that he faced threats.

S V Pradeep, 44, who has been working in an online media, was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked down the scooter he was riding on the National Highway at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday afternoon.

The lorry that sped away without stopping after the accident was traced by the police by Tuesday. The driver reportedly told the police that he did not stop the vehicle fearing public ire.

With family of the deceased alleging that he faced threats in connection with his profession, police said that a detailed investigation was being carried out. His mother Vasanthakumari said that Pradeep was facing threats in connection with various news reports he gave.

Various forums of journalists and political parties demanded an effective probe. A police team led by an assistant commissioner is probing the case.

Pradeep had earlier worked with many mainstream news channels. Over the last couple of years he was working with an online channel. Pradeep leaves behind wife and son.